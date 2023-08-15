Melanie Caron

On occasion, I like to send out reminders regarding pets in general, which includes cats and dogs.

While I understand cats and dogs are curious and like to sniff around, some homeowners do not enjoy pets on their properties. Please be courteous and respectful of this situation, and do not allow your pet to enter someone’s property.

Please also remember that cats and dogs must be on a leash at all times and should not be allowed to roam free anywhere in the community.

Lastly, please be sure to pick up any waste from your pet and dispose of it in the trash while visiting the dog park.

I appreciate your attention to this matter.