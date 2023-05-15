Relay For Life Member Walks to Raise Funds for Cancer

On April 1 the Quail Creek Fights Back Relay For Life team joined eight other teams to walk in honor of or in memory of those touched by cancer to raise dollars for the American Cancer Society to fund cancer research. Vickie Wilson, who joined the Quail Creek team this year, challenged her friends and family to donate dollars for every hour that she walked at the 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Relay event. Vickie walked 26.5 miles, taking 42,331 steps, and raised $1,122.25 with her challenge. Yes, she could still walk the next day. Congratulations, Vickie, for teaching our team how to have fun and make a difference. Vickie also was the team member who decorated her tent for the “There Is No Place Like Hope” theme contest. The decorations included yellow brick roads, signs of “If I Only Had A Cure,” “Hope,” Emerald City,” and “Cancer Be Gone Before Cancer Drops a House on You,” with Dorothy’s legs and red slippers showing under a small house. Vickie did a beautiful job of decorating the tent, and even though she didn’t win the contest, the Quail Creek team sight looked great.

Thank you, Quail Creek residents, for supporting Vickie and the rest of the Relay For Life team. The Quail Creek team has raised more than $17,000 on their way to reach $20,000 for ACS by Aug. 31. The Green Valley/Sahuarita teams have raised more than $45,000 so far this year thanks to their great local sponsors, team members who sponsored signs, hosted Super Bowl fundraisers, made personal donations, and requests from family, friends, and businesses.

Save the date of April 6, 2024, for the 2024 GV/Sahuarita Relay event at 15900 S. Rancho Resort, Sahuarita, Ariz. Walk with the Quail Creek team and perhaps join the Arizona Oncology doctors while they walk with their own team members. This year Arizona Oncology and Pfizer Oncology both represented their businesses with team members and families enjoying the day at Rancho Resort Park.

To join the Quail Creek Fights Back Relay For Life team, go to www.relayforlife.org/gvsahuaritaaz and click on the Quail Creek team. Help the team continue to reach their $20,000 fundraising goal by Aug. 31.