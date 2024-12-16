Reflections on an Incredible Year at Quail Creek

Melani Caron

As we near the end of this remarkable year, I find myself reflecting on all that we have accomplished together. Back in January, the staff and I rolled up our sleeves, ready to tackle the opportunities and challenges that lay ahead. Looking back, I am incredibly proud of the strides we’ve made to enhance the convenience, functionality, and overall experience of our community.

Here are just a few highlights from this year’s accomplishments:

Community Enhancements

• Ice Machine Installations: We’ve added three new ice machines at key locations: the Anza pool/tennis courts, the new pickleball courts, and the golf course.

• Pickleball Upgrades: The addition of 16 new pickleball courts came with much-needed shade sails and a brand-new sound system.

• Clubhouse Improvements: Enhancements included a 12-camera security system and progress on the back dock expansion project, which will increase storage for our growing food and beverage operations. Ballroom users also benefited from upgraded stage lighting, enhancing event experiences.

• Anza Pool: Addition of music to enhance the experience by creating a pleasant and relaxing atmosphere

Golf Maintenance and Upgrades

• The POA golf maintenance yard received significant improvements, including an eight-camera security system, fresh paint, and parking lot maintenance. Additionally, we expanded the sand trap bins for more storage and added a chemical safety shed. Repairs were also made to the dumpster pit railing.

• Replacement fountain on the lake at Coyote 9 (behind the grill)

Kitchen and Lounge Updates

• To ensure smooth operations, we replaced aging kitchen equipment in both the grill and banquet kitchens, reducing downtime and maintenance issues.

• The upper lounge is also getting an upgrade, with new chairs set to arrive this month.

Patrol Team Enhancements

• With the community’s growth, we invested in a new radio control system with a renewed FCC license. This system allows for seamless communication across multiple channels between patrol and maintenance teams, ensuring faster response times to issues.

Road Maintenance Projects

• This year’s road maintenance included a PolyChip application in Units 19 and 23, as well as on Quail Crossing from the gatehouse to the first four-way stop. Several units also underwent crack filling and seal coating.

• Unit 18 received a complete road replacement, as it was no longer cost-effective to continue preventative maintenance.

• In December, we’ll wrap up the year with a community-wide road striping project.

Through all these upgrades and improvements, our dedicated teams continued to provide exceptional service to homeowners, renters, and guests. We recognize that projects like these can sometimes bring temporary inconveniences, and we sincerely appreciate your understanding and patience throughout the process.

Thank you for being a part of our wonderful community. Here’s to another year of progress and success at Quail Creek!