Ready, Set, Sing!

Cyndy Gierada

The Performing Arts Guild Mixed Chorus has been happily working on their upcoming spring concert on April 26! Practices are happening weekly, singers are enthusiastic, the songs are coming along beautifully, and we all know this is going to be a concert you will thoroughly enjoy! Ten numbers will be performed, two of them being sing-alongs for all of you!

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, March 16, in the lobby of the Madera Clubhouse from 9 to 11 a.m. Ticket sales will continue each Wednesday, same time, same place, until we have a full house! Tickets are $10 per person (cash/check only) for reserved, theater-style seating. A cash bar will be available at 5 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show begins at 6 p.m.

And if you haven’t guessed the names of the songs for which clues were provided in last month’s Crossing, we’ll have the clues at the sales table, and you can guess one more time for a free ticket to the show! Four lucky people will win tickets.

Different soloists will perform numbers, a rousing number about a lion in the jungle will be performed again, Bill Foraker will be on the drums, and Cyndy Gierada will be at the piano. For more information, contact Cyndy at 520-445-6829.

Don’t miss this great show featuring 23 of your talented friends and neighbors! See you on April 26!