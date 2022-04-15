Ready, Set, Sing!

Cyndy Gierada

The Performing Arts Guild (PAG) Mixed Chorus has been happily working on their upcoming spring concert on April 26! Practices are happening weekly, singers are enthusiastic, the songs are coming along beautifully, and we all know this is going to be a concert you will thoroughly enjoy! Ten numbers will be performed, two of them being sing-alongs for all of you!

Different soloists will perform numbers; a rousing number about a lion in the jungle will be performed again; Bill Foraker will be on the drums; and Cyndy Gierada will be at the piano.

Tickets are on sale every Wednesday in the lobby of the Madera Clubhouse from 9 to 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person (cash/check only) for reserved, theater-style seating. A cash bar will be available at 5:30 p.m., doors open at 5:45 p.m., and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Cyndy at 520-445-6829.

Don’t miss this great show featuring 23 of your talented friends and neighbors! See you on the 26th of April!