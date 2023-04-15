Rain, Sleet, Snow, and Golf … Oh My

Cindy Gong

What a month of crazy weather the QC Lady Niners experienced for their annual two-day Club Championship and wearin’ of the green! Taking home the title of Club Champion this year was Frieda Gagliardi. Congratulations and way to go, Frieda!

After the final round on St. Patrick’s Day, some of the ladies, decked out in Leprechaun garb, gathered at the lounge to celebrate or drown their scores with St. Paddy’s Day green drinks and snacks.

A special Cheers! to all who participated in this year’s fun (albeit cold) championship event!

Bravo!