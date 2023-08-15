Dodie Prescott

“Quail Creek’s Got Talent,” presented by the Quail Creek Performing Arts Guild, will be on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. in the Madera clubhouse ballroom. The cash bar opens at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 each for reserved theater-style seating, with $5 going to the Sahuarita Food Bank as a donation. Tickets will be sold in the clubhouse lobby by the QC Performing Arts Guild on the mornings of Monday, August 14 and 21. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the show. For more information about ticket sales, contact Perri Jones at 916-207-1346.

The show will showcase the talents of your QC friends and neighbors. We have a lot of very talented singers, comics, dancers, actors, and musicians who are ready to entertain you. It’s a lot of fun to see all the talented people we have here in Quail Creek.

Let’s all come out and support our Quail Creek neighbors for a fun evening!