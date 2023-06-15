Quail Creek Runners Race in Cinco de Mayo 10K

Alphie Smith

Wearing their new Quail Creek Runners T-shirts, five members of the recently formed Quail Creek Runners Club raced on May 7 in the Cinco de Mayo 10K.

The 41st Running Fiesta started and finished at Cholla High School in Tucson. The hilly course was an out-and-back race through the beautiful Starr Pass area.

Abe Monreal led the Quail Creek Runners and placed third in his age group (Men 55-59) in 49:48. He was 44th of the 231 runners who participated.

The other four Quail Creek Runners who finished the challenging race were Gladys Monreal, Carl Larsen, Michael Myers, and Barbara Christensen. All received finisher medals for their accomplishment.