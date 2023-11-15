Quail Creek Republican Club Visits Tirrito Farm

Pat Colburn

A busload of Quail Creek Republican Club members and friends visited Tirrito Farm near Willcox, Ariz., on a warm Oct. 20 day. The farm is the vision of Dr. Sal Tirrito, a Tucson-based cardiologist who is passionate about leading healthier, more active lives. His wife Yuri is an advocate for living in harmony with nature and was the tour guide.

The group was joined by District 19 legislators Senator David Gowan and his son Aiden, and Representatives Gail Griffin and Lupe Diaz. The legislators joined the group for a “farm-to-table” lunch and reported that they are committed to fixing the property tax issue next session and are trying to get a full refund or credit to make those property owners affected whole. The group was able to ask several questions of the legislators who plan to visit the club in the coming year.

A tour of the farm included getting up close with the animals, especially the baby goats, which proved to be the hit of the tour.

The farm produces nutritious whole milk direct from small herds of dairy cows. The milk can be purchased at select retailers in the Tucson area. The group enjoyed milk tasting, especially the rich chocolate milk free of hormones. The farm is proud to produce their own cheeses and goat milk soaps available for purchase at the farm store. Included on the tour was a visit to the 10-barrel brewhouse, which features a rotating limited selection of seasonal ales. After the tour, the group was free to relax and enjoy a beverage.

The next meeting of the Republican Club will be on Friday, Nov. 17. The guest speakers will be Rachel Walden, candidate for the Arizona Corporation Commission, and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels.

The QC Republican Club continues to bring dynamic, informed speakers to Quail Creek, along with fun, educational events. For more information about our club and its activities and events, please visit the website www.quailcreekrepublicans.com.