Quail Creek Needs You!

The nomination period to fill one of the two POA member-elected positions for the 2024-25 term of the Quail Creek POA Board of Directors opens on Tuesday, Aug. 22. On that date, interested candidates may begin submitting a Statement of Intent.

The elected member will represent all QC members and serve a two-year term on the POA board, responsible for running our community and ensuring it continues to be the great place it is to live. POA board members are obligated to participate in all board meetings and assignments, including serving as a liaison to various board-appointed committees. Being a POA board member requires a commitment of time and energy, but the results can be so rewarding. You have the satisfaction of knowing you are making a positive contribution to the community in which you live. You can make a difference!

Interested members may obtain a Statement of Intent from the POA Administrative office at 904 N. Quail View Loop or online at quailcreekhoa.org. Once the required information is completed, the signed Statement of Intent and accompanying documentation (bio and pic) must be returned to the administrative office to the attention of the Election Committee. During non-office hours, please use the outside locked drop box. The completed information must be received at the administrative office by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, to be considered as a candidate. Please be aware that the candidate’s provided information will be included in the October issue of the Quail Creek Crossing.

Please direct any questions to Jack Royer, QC Election Committee chairman, by email at [email protected] or by phone at 913-219-3069.