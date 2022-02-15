Quail Creek Artists Participate in Open Studio

Eight Quail Creek artists will participate in the Tubac Center for the Arts Open Studio Tour and Art Sale weekend. Once a year, artists throughout Pima and Santa Cruz Counties offer the public an opportunity to visit their studios for three days. This year, mark your calendars for March 11, 12, and 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Five of the artists will be outside in the back garden of Deborah O’Rourke’s home at 2750 E. Eba Court. Lee Asbell, Victoria Thornton, Jean Pastore, and Jan Panhuis will join Deborah. They will share works in watercolor, oil, pastel, acrylic, and resin.

Judy Ross will again show her watercolors and acrylics at 578 N. Ramos Lane.

Brad Grant’s oil paintings will be shown at his home at 818 N. Copper View Drive.

Gary and Glenis Leitch will again have their gourd totems and other art displayed at 2703 E. Glen Canyon Road.

Please come and visit with the artists and enjoy this fun event.