Janet Johnson

This summer, the Quail Creek Ladies Golf Association scheduled three off-site fun golf and lunch days at San Ignacio and Tubac Golf Courses. On July 29, while at Tubac, Rose Williver had an eagle on the par 4, hole number 9 of the Otero course. Way to go Rose! Many thanks to Deb Riddell for planning these events. Her time and efforts are much appreciated throughout the year!