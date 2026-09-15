QCBC Holds 9-Ball In-House Tournament in August

Dennis Desmond and Alphie Smith

The Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC) 9-Ball In-House Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 1, was an exciting and memorable event. It drew a competitive field of dedicated club members, who showcased their talent and passion for the game. It took place in the Billiards Room at Madera Clubhouse.

The tournament games went on for four and a half hours. The final championship match pitted two formidable players, Jim Hall and John Andersen, against each other. Both competitors displayed exceptional precision and composure throughout the final match.

Andersen emerged victorious due to his consistency. Hall took second. Their encounter displayed skill, strategy, and endurance.

Dennis Desmond, the Tournament Director, extended his appreciation to all nine QCBC members who participated, contributing to the vibrant and competitive spirit of the event. The full roster of players included: John Andersen, Bob Baker, Bob Coulter, Dave Gill, Jim Hall, Stuart Lisk, Kay Mertes, John Scroeder, and Dave Sypkens.

Desmond eagerly anticipates the next In-House tournament, which will be on Saturday, Sept. 5. He encourages all members to hone their skills and to challenge themselves by participating. qcbilliards.com.