QCBC February In-House 10-Ball Tournament

Skip Jones and Alphie Smith

The Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC) held its monthly in-house tournament on Feb. 1. The challenging game of 10-ball was played. Congratulations to Pat Nigro, the winner, and to Art Lynch for coming in second.

A field of 15 members played a double-elimination tournament. Play commenced at 8:30 a.m., and the last ball dropped at 1:30 p.m.

Nigro lost his first match and then proceeded to win each of his one-loss matches. On the winner’s side, Kay Mertes and Lynch were the final two players. Mertes lost a heartbreaker when she made the winning ball and unfortunately scratched.

Mertes now went to the one-loss side and played Nigro. Nigro played very well, and Mertes took third place.

Nigro and Lynch now played for the championship. Nigro bested Lynch in the first match, and now that there were two who remained on the one-loss side, they played for the bragging rights and recognition on the Champions trophy plaque.

Both players were exhausted from a full day of matches, and Nigro emerged the victor.

Skip Jones facilitated the tournament.