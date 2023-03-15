QC Chorus Does Broadway!

Cyndy Gierada

And so can you if you come to the Performing Arts Guild (PAG) spring concert on Sunday, April 16.

The PAG chorus has grown since last year, and we now boast 30 talented and enthusiastic vocalists. Our hard work has paid off, and we’ll entertain you with numbers from Chicago, The Sound of Music, Les Misérables, Camelot, Fiddler on the Roof, A Chorus Line, The Music Man, and many more. In addition to our full ensemble, vocalists will perform solos and small group numbers from some of the most memorable musicals ever written. Cyndy Gierada will be at the piano as accompanist and, in the style of past concerts, will provide information about the musicals.

The show will take place in the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom on Sunday, April 16, at 6 p.m., with a cash bar opening at 5 p.m. Reserved theater seating is $10, and tickets will be sold from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Madera lobby on Mondays, March 27, April 3, and April 10. For more information, please contact Cyndy Gierada at 520-445-6829 or [email protected]

Please join us at our annual spring concert. We promise you’ll go home with smiles on your faces and musical memories in your hearts!

No refunds/no exchanges. All sales are final.