PCQC Photo Contest: Signs

The Photo Club of Quail Creek August photo contest focused on Signs. Eligible photos were taken within the last three years with only minimal post processing allowed.

Tom Cadwalader once again took first place with Signs Ontario. This image was taken on a fishing trip to a fly-out lodge in Ontario, Canada. Tom arrived in Wawa, Ontario, the day before his scheduled float plane flight out to the lodge. So, he spent the afternoon exploring the area. It was during this exploration that he happened on this signpost. He said he felt it was a pretty interesting and unique subject for a photo opportunity for his trip’s record. And indeed, it was! Tom used an Olympus E-M1MarkII, f/5, 1/60 second, focal length of 20.0 mm, ISO 200.

Monte Hudson placed second for The Thing. Monte explained she took this shot on her iPhone inside the building housing “The Thing.” “I won’t ruin the fun by telling you what The Thing is,” Monte says. “But it is a roadside attraction on I-10 coming from the east into Tucson.” Since the photo club assignment was signs—and as just a side note, there are 247 billboards (signs) that advertise “The Thing” over a 200 mile stretch of highway—this was a good pick! The photo was cropped and sharpened. Monte used her Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, shooting parameters included f/1.8, at 1/60 second, focal length 4.2 mm, and ISO 250.

Third place winner went to Denny Huber for Signs, Signs, Everywhere Signs. Denny commented that everyone should visit Las Vegas once—if only to see what would otherwise not be believed. The greatest example of this is the light show at night. Lighted signs of every color, everything flashing, scrolling, changing, competing for your attention. The city never sleeps. There is a pedestrian bridge across Las Vegas Boulevard that elevates you about 20 feet, and it’s from there that he took many photographs. A tripod was essential to keep the images crisp. It also helped that the air was clear, and the sky was dark. What a nice shot! Canon EOS Rebel T6s, shooting parameters included f/5.6, at 0.8 second, focal length 95 mm, and ISO 100.

