PCQC June Photo Contest—Graffiti

The Photo Club of Quail Creek (PCQC) continued with its monthly member’s contest with June having the topic of “graffiti.” Each club member could enter up to three photos taken in the last year. This subject was a more difficult one for the members and drew only 19 entries. All the photos can be seen on our Flickr site tinyurl.com/5xt34daf.

Tom Cadwalader won first place with his photo Stuck the Landing. Tom commented, “Along Interstate 40 west of Amarillo is a public art installation known as Cadillac Ranch. Ten old Cadillacs are burrowed halfway into the ground. I have no idea how many times we drove past, but the last time, we exited and I got a few pictures. A thunderstorm was approaching, so that helped tame the late afternoon harshness of the light.” Tom used an Olympus shooting at 76 mm, f/8.0 at 1/500 sec.

Larry Hudson took second place with his photo It’s a Jungle Out There. Larry commented, “This photo was taken of the side of a boxcar near Quail Creek. Since graffiti is illicit, the word ‘Jungle’ conjured up the title It’s a Jungle Out There.” Larry used a Canon R6 with a 100-500mm lens at 186 mm, 1/800 sec at f/8.0 and ISO 200. Larry post-processed the shot in Lightroom.

The photo Grumpy Minions by Steve Piepmeier placed third. Steve said, “When I see graffiti, I always look for artistic graffiti. Most of the tagging I see is on the railroad cars up and down the Santa Cruz Valley. This photograph of Grumpy and the Minions is one example of tagging with artistic merit.” Steve used a Panasonic Lumix, focal length 132mm, 1/1250 sec at f/6.4.

The Photography Club of Quail Creek has a monthly photo contest for its members and schedules numerous photo field trips for members throughout the year. Meetings are held the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Kino Conference Center, Mesquite Room. Room venue could vary each month. Consult the club’s constantly updated website www.pcqc.org as well as the weekday HOA What’s Happening for additional information.