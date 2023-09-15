On the Run and in the Race

Alphie Smith

Five members of the Quail Creek Runners Club ran in the 12th Annual Breeze in the Trees 5K Run/Walk on Aug. 19. The race began at 7 a.m. with cloudy skies and cool temperatures at 71 degrees.

The scenic course traveled down dirt roads through the pecan orchards next to the stately pecan trees and under their canopy. It was an out-and-back course with several turns that looped back to the start/finish.

The QC runners are a determined, focused, and joyful group. They competed with runners from Tucson and the surrounding areas. They wore their QC Runners Club T-shirts and met up after the race for refreshments, photos, awards, and camaraderie with other runners.

All five club members placed in their age groups. Abe Monreal was the front-runner of the group, placing 19th overall out of 189 runners and second in the Men’s 55-59. In the Men’s 65-69, Stuart Lisk placed second and John Worley third. Barb Christensen placed first in the Women’s 70-74, and Alphie Smith placed third in the same division.

Steve Taggart will be stepping down as race director. However, the Orchard Series will continue under the Walden family, who owns the Green Valley Pecan Company. Many of the QC runners hope to return on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 8 a.m. for the Pecan Classic 10K Run and 5K Run/Walk for another unique experience.

The QC Runners meet for early morning runs on the weekends. Don’t run? Walkers are welcome, too. You can find the QC Runners as a group activity on GroupWorks.

For more information, contact Stuart Lisk at [email protected].