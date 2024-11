November 15 through December 15

Clubs and Organizations Daily Activities and Special Events

For Creative Arts and Technology Center (CATC) schedules, please refer to the listings at each individual studio. For any Yoga or Tai Chi classes, etc., please contact Anza Athletic Club. The Crystal Ballroom, Gold, Zinc, Copper, Turquoise, and Silver Rooms are located in the Madera clubhouse, 2055 Kino Conference Center, located at building 1490-1. The Turquoise Room is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, November 15

8:00 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Silver Room

11:45 AM QC Couples Golf-Bar Social and General Meeting Copper Room Lounge

1:00 PM Hand and Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

1:30 PM Let’s Travel Club Monthly General Meeting Mesquite Room

3:30 PM Class-Beginning Gingerbread Houses Ocotillo Room

Saturday, November 16

8:30 AM Hand and Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

10:00 AM QC Women’s Memoir Writing Group Meeting Kino Conference Room

3:00 PM Democratic Club Business Meeting Mesquite Room

4:45 PM PAG Gala Madera Crystal Ballroom

Sunday, November 17

12:30 PM Hand, Knee, Foot Canasta Mesquite Room

3:30 PM Class-Advanced Gingerbread Houses Ocotillo Room

6:00 PM PAG Christmas Show Rehearsals Crystal Ballroom #1

Monday, November 18

8:30 AM PAG Christmas Show Ticket Sales Madera Foyer

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Silver Room #2

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Group Chinese Play Saguaro Room

10:00 AM POA Board Meeting Madera Crystal Ballroom

11:00 AM Quail Creek Villas Association Monthly Meeting Ocotillo Room

12:30 PM Mah Jongg Group American Play Saguaro Room

1:00 PM Pinochle Group Single Deck Silver Room #1

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes Silver Room #2

2:00 PM Ukulele Club Ocotillo Room

2:00 PM QC Country Club Dancers Madera Crystal Ballroom

4:00 PM Science Club Gold Room

5:30 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker Silver Room

Tuesday, November 19

8:30 AM Ladies Bridge Silver Room

8:30 AM Mah Jongg Group American Play Saguaro Room

9:00 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Duplicate Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Mah Jongg American Gold Room

2:00 PM Meditation Club Ocotillo Room

5:00 PM Bites & Vines Copper Room Lounge

6:00 PM QC Computer Club Meeting Mesquite Room

Wednesday, November 20

8:00 AM Men’s Bible Study Group Mesquite Room

9:00 AM Foreign Affair Group Silver Room #1

9:30 AM QC Lady Putters Weekly Putting Madera Grill Patio

12:00 PM QC Lady Putters Luncheon Meeting Madera Crystal Ballroom

12:30 PM Mixed Party Bridge Mesquite Room

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Duplicate Silver Room #1

3:00 PM QCLGA Executive Board Meeting Saguaro Room

5:30 PM Mixed Wednesday Night Poker Silver Room #1

6:00 PM Men’s Poker Silver Room #2

Thursday, November 21

1:00 PM QC Genealogy Club Monthly Educational Workshop Ocotillo Room

1:00 PM Unit 20 Committee Mesquite Room

4:00 PM QC Pickleball Club – Membership Meeting Mesquite Room

5:00 PM Bingo Madera Crystal Ballroom

6:00 PM Pinochle Group Double Deck Silver Room #1

6:30 PM Euchre Silver Room #2

6:45 PM Alpha Omega Seminar Saguaro Room

Friday, November 22

8:00 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Silver Room

9:00 AM 567 Workshops Tax Seminar Ocotillo Room

12:00 PM QCLGA Prickly Pear Madera Crystal Ballroom

1:00 PM Hand and Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

3:15 PM Matt Johnson Magician Show Madera Crystal Ballroom

3:30 PM Class-Beginning Gingerbread Houses Ocotillo Room

5:00 PM Ballet Continental-Nutcracker Ticket Sales Madera Foyer

6:45 PM Alpha Omega Seminar Kino Conference Room

Saturday, November 23

8:30 AM Hand and Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

10:00 AM QC Women’s Memoir Writing Group Meeting Kino Conference Room

Sunday, November 24

12:30 PM Hand, Knee, Foot Canasta Mesquite Room

3:30 PM Class-Advanced Gingerbread Houses Ocotillo Room

6:00 PM PAG Christmas Show Rehearsals Crystal Ballroom #1

Monday, November 25

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Silver Room #2

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Group Chinese Play Saguaro Room

12:30 PM Mah Jongg Group American Play Saguaro Room

1:00 PM Pinochle Group Single Deck Silver Room #1

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes Silver Room #2

2:00 PM Ukulele Club Ocotillo Room

4:00 PM Science Club Gold Room

5:30 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker Silver Room

Tuesday, November 26

8:30 AM Mah Jongg Group American Play Saguaro Room

9:00 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Duplicate Mesquite Room

11:30 AM QC Golf-Golf Orientation Ocotillo Room

2:00 PM Meditation Club Ocotillo Room

Wednesday, November 27

8:00 AM Men’s Bible Study Group Mesquite Room

9:30 AM QC Lady Putters Weekly Putting Madera Grill Patio

12:30 PM Mixed Party Bridge Mesquite Room

Thursday, November 28

4:00 PM Critters Club Monthly Meeting Ocotillo Room

Friday, November 29

8:00 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Hand and Foot Progressive Canasta Mesquite Room

Saturday, November 30

8:00 AM Monica Vila-Rodriguez/Jusino Wedding Madera Crystal Ballroom

8:30 AM Hand and Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

10:00 AM QC Women’s Memoir Writing Group Meeting Kino Conference Room

Sunday, December 1

8:00 AM Red Cross Blood Drive Silver Room #1

9:00 AM PAG Christmas Show Rehearsal/Tech and Set Build Crystal Ballroom #1

12:30 PM Hand, Knee, Foot Canasta Mesquite Room

Monday, December 2

9:00 AM PAG Christmas Show Set Build Crystal Ballroom #1

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Silver Room #2

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Group Chinese Play Saguaro Room

12:30 PM Mah Jongg Group American Play Saguaro Room

1:00 PM Pinochle Group Single Deck Silver Room #1

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes Silver Room #2

2:00 PM Ukulele Club Ocotillo Room

4:00 PM Science Club Gold Room

5:30 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker Silver Room

Tuesday, December 3

8:30 AM Ladies Bridge Silver Room

8:30 AM Mah Jongg Group American Play Saguaro Room

9:00 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Duplicate Mesquite Room

1:00 PM Mah Jongg American Gold Room

2:00 PM Meditation Club Ocotillo Room

3:00 PM PAG Christmas Show Dress Rehearsal Crystal Ballroom #1

Wednesday, December 4

8:00 AM PAG Christmas Show Tech Sound/Lights Rehearsal Crystal Ballroom #1

8:00 AM Men’s Bible Study Group Mesquite Room

9:00 AM Foreign Affair Group Silver Room #1

9:30 AM QC Lady Putters Weekly Putting Madera Grill Patio

12:30 PM Mixed Party Bridge Mesquite Room

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Duplicate Silver Room #1

5:30 PM Mixed Wed Night Poker Silver Room #1

6:00 PM Men’s Poker Silver Room #2

Thursday, December 5

10:00 AM Activities Council Meeting Kino Conference Room

1:00 PM Art Glass Club General Membership Meeting Ocotillo Room

1:00 PM PAG Christmas Show Madera Crystal Ballroom

6:00 PM Pinochle Group Double Deck Silver Room #1

6:30 PM Euchre Silver Room #2

Friday, December 6

8:00 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Silver Room

1:00 PM Hand and Foot Progressive Canasta Mesquite Room

1:00 PM PAG Christmas Dinner Show Madera Crystal Ballroom

1:00 PM Johnson Dental Holiday Party Silver Room

1:00 PM Unit 22E Mah Jongg Saguaro Room

1:00 PM Caring Hearts & Hands: LAPAN Committee Meeting Ocotillo Room

Saturday, December 7

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands: LAPAN Children Christmas Ocotillo Room

8:30 AM Hand and Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

10:00 AM QC Women’s Memoir Writing Group Meeting Kino Conference Room

12:30 PM Caring Hearts & Hands: LAPAN Children Christmas Kino Conference Room

1:00 PM PAG Christmas Dinner Show Madera Crystal Ballroom

1:00 PM TWOQC Games afternoon Saguaro Room

Sunday, December 8

8:00 AM Caring Heats & Hands: LAPAN Children Christmas Ocotillo Room

8:00 AM Caring Hearts & Hands: LAPAN Children Christmas Kino Conference Room

9:00 AM PAG Christmas Show Tear-Down Crystal Ballroom #1

12:30 PM Hand, Knee, Foot Canasta Mesquite Room

Monday, December 9

8:00 AM Caring Heats & Hands: LAPAN Children Christmas Kino Conference Room

9:00 AM Intermediate Bridge Silver Room #2

9:00 AM Mah Jongg Group Chinese Play Saguaro Room

10:00 AM Quail Creek Tennis Ladies Charity Christmas Luncheon Crystal Ballroom #3

12:30 PM Mah Jongg Group American Play Saguaro Room

12:45 PM QC Tennis Club Board Meetings Gold Room

1:00 PM Pinochle Group Single Deck Silver Room #1

1:00 PM Mexican Train Dominoes Silver Room #2

2:00 PM Ukulele Club Ocotillo Room

4:00 PM Science Club Gold Room

4:00 PM Paint & Sip Crystal Ballroom #1

5:30 PM Texas Hold ‘em Poker Silver Room

Tuesday, December 10

8:30 AM Ladies Bridge Silver Room

8:30 AM Mah Jongg Group American Play Saguaro Room

9:00 AM TWOQC Programs-Holiday Luncheon Madera Crystal Ballroom

9:00 AM Ladies Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Duplicate Mesquite Room

9:00 AM QCMGA Monthly Board Meeting Kino Conference Room

1:00 PM Mah Jongg American Gold Room

2:00 PM The Women of Quail Creek Programs Committee Monthly Meeting Kino Conference Room

2:00 PM Meditation Club Ocotillo Room

3:00 PM QC Pickleball Club Board Meeting Silver Room #2

4:00 PM Jingle & Mingle Event and Performances Madera Crystal Ballroom

Wednesday, December 11

8:00 AM Men’s Bible Study Group Mesquite Room

9:00 AM Foreign Affair Group Silver Room #1

9:30 AM QC Lady Putters Weekly Putting Madera Grill Patio

10:00 AM QC Genealogy Club Monthly Board Meeting Kino Conference Room

12:00 PM QCLGA Holiday Lunch and General Meeting Crystal Ballroom #3

12:30 PM Mixed Party Bridge Mesquite Room

12:30 PM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Duplicate Silver Room #1

1:00 PM Unit 36 Bunco Gold Room

5:00 PM QC Republican Club Annual Meeting and Christmas Party Crystal Ballroom #1

5:30 PM Mixed Wednesday Night Poker Silver Room #1

6:00 PM Men’s Poker Silver Room #2

7:00 PM Photography Club Monthly General Meeting Ocotillo Room

Thursday, December 12

9:00 AM QCVGA Monthly Meeting Ocotillo Room

9:00 AM ALC Meetings Silver Room #2

11:30 AM QC9LGA Christmas Luncheon Madera Crystal Ballroom

11:30 AM QCVGA Monthly Board Meeting Saguaro Room

1:30 PM QC Air Gun Club Annual Meeting Ocotillo Room

3:00 PM Unity of the Valley Christmas Dinner Madera Crystal Ballroom

6:00 PM Pinochle Group Double Deck Silver Room #1

6:30 PM Euchre Silver Room #2

Friday, December 13

8:00 AM Mixed Duplicate Bridge (non-sanctioned) Silver Room

1:00 PM Hand and Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

Saturday, December 14

8:00 AM Smith and Stowe Wedding Madera Crystal Ballroom

8:30 AM Hand and Foot Progressive Canasta Silver Room #2

10:00 AM QC Women’s Memoir Writing Group Meeting Kino Conference Room

Sunday, December 15

12:30 PM Hand, Knee, Foot Canasta Mesquite Room