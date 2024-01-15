New Year! New Courts! New Members!

Shireen Kolarik

Now is a great time to join the Quail Creek Pickleball Club. Quail Creek has 16 new courts coming soon, for a total of 32 world-class courts, making us one of the largest pickleball communities. The new courts will have a large ramada with a TV, fans, picnic tables, bathrooms, an ice machine, and a water bottle filler. They will also include more parking, bike racks, resting benches, and four cold water fountains by the courts. With generous approval by Pickleball Club members of a capital reserve fee, there will also be shade sails and a sound system installed.

In addition to world-class courts, the Quail Creek Pickleball Club has much to offer players of all levels. Every day there is some form of scheduled play, including Open Play where any member can drop in to play, a Club Mixed Round Robin for all levels, Community Play open to Quail Creek residents and guests, and Organized Play and Skill Level Play for differentiated levels. The Quail Creek Pickleball Club also has a very active Social Committee, providing fun round robins throughout the year. These usually include food and prizes and sometimes special guest performances.

The Quail Creek Pickleball Club also provides members with many opportunities to develop as players. We have lessons and drills for all skill levels, from beginner to advanced. These include Intro to Pickleball for those new to the game, 2.0 Drills to practice basic shots and learn safe movement, and 2.0 and 2.5 Assisted Play for help with gameplay. The club also has higher-level drills, including 3.0/3.5 Clinic Days, 4.0 Drills, and Advanced Drills, which focus on playing with a partner, strategy, and advanced shot selection. The Quail Creek Pickleball Club also helps members with obtaining a skill level rating if desired. In addition to all this, the club also provides a Player Development Instructor to offer drills and lessons for players at the 2.0, 2.5, 3.0, and 3.5 levels and also private lessons.

To learn more about the club, please go to our website qcpickleball.org.

The Quail Creek Pickleball Club is looking forward to the new year, new courts, and new members!