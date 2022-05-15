Need a Name Contest

Peggy McGee

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, Sept. 21. That’s the date of Valley Assistance Services’ (VAS) annual Fashion Show in the Madera Clubhouse ballroom. Fashions suitable for Arizona’s fall and winter weather will be provided by Nancy Pantz. More details on the event will be in a future Crossing issue.

To get ready for this fundraiser, VAS is sponsoring a “Name the Fashion Show” contest. If the suggested name is chosen, the winner will be given a complimentary ticket to the fashion show. And, yes, men may enter the contest, too. That way, they can see what their wives/significant others will be wearing later in the year!

Please send winning entries to [email protected] The deadline for entries is June 15. If you have any questions, call 520-207-6188.