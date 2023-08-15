Monthly Member Statements Versus POA Dues Assessments

Reminder—payments are due by Aug. 15 in order to avoid a late fee.

Member Statements and POA Dues Assessments are issued on Jan. 1 and July 1, it can be confusing where to remit payments. If you use the Quail Creek website, quailcreekhoa.org, the system remits the payment to the correct department. If you use your bank’s online bill payment system, you will need to set up TWO different remittance addresses; one for monthly member statements and the other for dues assessments. Sending your payments to the incorrect address delays your payments’ being applied to your account.

Monthly Member Statements

Remit payment to:

Quail Creek POA

P.O. Box 65433

Phoenix, AZ 85082-5433

Monthly bills are sent the first of each month for member charges at the Grill, Pro Shop, Member Services, and Anza.

Payment options:

1. Pay your bill on the Quail Creek website: Member Center > My Account > Monthly Statement Summary & Payments

* A. Credit card: 2.5% processing fee applies

* B. ACH (e-check): no processing fee

2. Pay using your bank’s online bill payment system to the P.O. Box in Phoenix, above. Include your 8-digit member number to be processed correctly.

3. Send a personal check to the P.O. Box in Phoenix, above. Print and send the payment coupon along with your check. Write your 8-digit member number on your check. Your member number is found on your monthly member statement.

If you received your bill by email, please print a copy of the bill/payment coupon and include it with your check.

Questions? Contact [email protected].

QCPOA Dues Assessments

Remit payment to:

Quail Creek POA

P.O. Box 94134

Las Vegas, NV 89193-4134

Dues assessments are levied as follows:

* Sent Jan. 1, due Feb. 1

* Sent July 1, due Aug. 1

Payment options:

1. Pay your bill on the Quail Creek website: Member Center > My Account > POA Dues Statements and Payments

* A. Credit card: 2.5% processing fee applies

* B. ACH (e-check): no processing fee

2. Pay using your bank’s online bill payment system to the P.O. Box in Las Vegas, above. Include your 10-digit property number to be processed correctly.

3. Send a personal check to the P.O. Box in Las Vegas, above. Print and send the payment stub with your check. Write your 10-digit property number on your check. Your property number is found on your POA dues statement.

If you received your bill by email, please print a copy of the bill/payment coupon and include it with your check.

Questions? Contact [email protected].