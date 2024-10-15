MOAA Hosts Special Guest for Upcoming Dinner

Peggy McGee

The Green Valley Chapter, Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), will host a special guest from MOAA National Headquarters on Nov. 21. The event will be held in the El Dorado Room in the La Perla Building on the La Posada campus. The social period begins at 5 p.m. with dinner being served at 5:30 p.m.

Capt. Frank J. Michael will be the guest speaker at the dinner. After retiring from the Navy as a Captain, he now represents MOAA as the Senior Director, Council and Chapter Affairs, and is responsible for the direct support MOAA’s nationwide network of more than 400 active affiliates as they influence legislation, grow membership at the local and national levels, and increase MOAA brand awareness nationwide. He coordinates with senior headquarters staff, as well as national oversight committee and board leadership, to improve and support the vibrancy and effectiveness of MOAA’s affiliate networks. Capt. Michael also provides in-person support to council and chapter activities and events and plans organized quarterly council and chapter leader in-person workshops and other training opportunities.

Capt. Michael commanded Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light 47. He led Navy helicopter relief efforts following the 2004 Indonesian tsunami and Hurricane Katrina and participated in the 2011 Captain Phillips rescue operation in the Indian Ocean.

The cost of the dinner will be $43 and will have two choices: the traditional Thanksgiving dinner of roast turkey or roast pork. A vegetarian option is available by request. To reserve a spot for this dinner, please contact Quail Creek resident Gene Graff at 425-269-8690 or [email protected]. The deadline to sign up will be Nov. 13.

MOAA is a nonprofit veterans’ association dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and supporting members of the uniformed services, their families, and survivors. Membership is open to those who hold or have ever held a warrant or commission in any component of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, or NOAA and their surviving spouses. One does not have to be eligible to join MOAA to attend this dinner.