Memorial for Susan Warburton

Jeffrey Webster

Susan Warburton, who passed away in April, was a friend to many in Quail Creek. A gathering to remember her will be held in the Copper Lounge of the QC clubhouse on Oct. 24 at 1 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served, and there will be a cash bar.

This will be a casual get-together to share stories and allow Susan’s friends to express what she meant to those who loved her. It is planned for October to allow her winter-resident friends to attend.

Please save the date and plan to stop by.