Your Activities Council works closely with Armando Alvarez, activities coordinator, and Epi Torres, director of Banquets & Events, to bring you exciting activities both on-site and off-site! We meet monthly to discuss, debate, and finalize plans for such things as the 4th of July celebration, the Prom, the Monster Bash, and BFD (Bands, Food, and Dancing)! If you have any suggestions for fun things to do, please email our chairperson Lin Sanford at [email protected].