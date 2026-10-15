Lapidary Club at the Fall Festival

Lisa Johnson

Join us at the Quail Creek Lapidary and Jewelry Studio during the QC Fall Festival: Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* Meet your talented Quail Creek jewelry artists

* Purchase gifts for Christmas and upcoming birthdays and celebrations

* Shop our display window highlighting the jewelry-making skills of our members

* Learn about our club and the benefits of becoming a member

If you are unable to join us on these dates, items in the window are available for sale during regular studio hours (studio schedule is posted next to the door).

You may also view artists’ work and learn more about our club on our website: qclapidaryjewelry.wordpress.com.