Lady Putters News

The Lady Putters had an abbreviated putting schedule, with one date being rained out, and on another date, the putting green was closed for overseeding. Despite fewer putting opportunities, there were still four ladies who got a hole-in-one on the money hole: Joy Bodzoich, Patti Bragg, Sherri Norine, and Cathy Zach. Each was awarded $5 for this achievement.

Getting five holes-in-one were Julie Mocek and Carol Shepard. For Carol, this was her fifth time to do so well. Missy Tunzi scored six holes-in-one for the first time. A Lady Putter can only get one Quail pin showing she scored five holes-in-one in a calendar year, no matter how many ti

mes she achieves that distinction.

For more information on the Lady Putters, please visit www.quailcreekputters.com.