Lady Putters Keep on Scoring

Peggy McGee

The Putters’ checking account shrunk a little when, in the last month, eight ladies scored a hole-in-one on the money hole, the hole believed to be the most difficult by those who set up the course on a particular date. Achieving this challenge were Barb Miller, Donna Debeck, Kathleen Larsen, Linda Carver, Teresa Buttleman, Val Jackson, and Cindy Losk. Each lady pocketed $5 for the accomplishment.

Getting five holes-in-one in a singular outing were Ann Hay, Carol Sheppard, Mary Talton, and Nancy Mann.

The Putters who really excelled for the first quarter of 2024 were Deb Nesbitt with 22 holes-in-one, Micha Rhude who had the low net score of 30.40, and Jonel Dlugos who had a low gross score of 36.43.