Peggy McGee and Sherri Norine

The Lady Putters put out the welcome mat for 42 MountainView Lady Putters for their annual get–together with their counterparts. Fifty-four Quail Creek Lady putters joined the match on the newly refurbished putting green for Fiesta Fore Fun. The ladies enjoyed friendly competition and had a great exchange of information on the differences and similarities between the two clubs. After the putting was completed, the ladies enjoyed a buffet tostada bar lunch and tres leches cake.

Winners from Quail Creek included the lowest team score of 220. Team members were Cathy Thiele, Joan Gunnarson, and Carol Sheppard. Cathy Stevens, Karen Murray, and Dorothy Hofmann formed the second place team with a score of 223. Suzan Bryceland, Kathy Row, and Judy Michaels earned the title of hardest working team.

Overall individual winners included five holes–in-one by Cathy Thiele and Dorothy Hoffman, mystery hole by Cathy Stevens, Cathy Leary, and Yoshie Hennessy. Dorothy Hofmann had the lowest personal score with 32 and second lowest was Lynda Kelly with 33.