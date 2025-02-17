Lady Putters Announces 2024 Top Players

Left to right: Yoshie Hennessy is presented a crystal golf ball plaque by Janet Wegner for scoring 99 holes in one in 2024. (Photo by Sylvia Butler) Left to right: Janet Wegner presents a plaque to Char Brehm, recognizing her for earning the lowest net score in 2024. (Photo by Sylvia Butler)

Peggy McGee

The Lady Putters hosted a belated holiday luncheon in January after a several-months’ break in holding a luncheon. One of the highlights of the event was the optional White Elephant Gift Exchange. Those wishing to participate had to bring a wrapped gift valued at no more than $10 to be exchanged. There were a lot of giggles as the ladies opened their “treasures.” Some even swapped their gifts with someone else, so all went home happy.

During the event, Putters President Janet Wegner announced the top achievers for 2024.

Yoshie Hennessy had the most holes-in-one with 99. Her name will be engraved on a plaque to be placed in the Pro Shop. She has received this award for many years. Yoshie’s nearest competitor was Carol Sheppard with 93.

Char Brehm was recognized for her low net score of 24.13. Lou Moultrie achieved a low gross score of 34.83.