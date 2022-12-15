Kim France Is Honored with a Memorial Scholarship Fund

Judy White

The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) Scholarship program offers the opportunity to create memorial scholarships or dedicate a scholarship in celebration of a significant event. The scholarships can be funded as single gifts or by setting up a fund to which many people can contribute.

When Quail Creek resident Kim France passed away on Oct. 7, friends approached Rich, her husband of 30 years, to see if he would approve creating a Kimberly Ann France Memorial Scholarship Fund. He readily agreed that it would be a fitting way to honor her. As a teacher, Kim knew the importance of education for a fulfilling life.

Kim’s career included teaching in Northern Germany for the Department of Defense and the Silver Lake Elementary School in Federal Way, Wash. After her retirement, Kim and Rich moved to Quail Creek. She taught and created beautiful glass art pieces at the Glass Studio and was a member of Quail Creek Lady Putters. She actively supported the TWOQC Scholarship program, as well.

Donations for this scholarship in memory of Kim can be made by check to TWOQC with “Kimberly Ann France Scholarship” in the memo line. The check can be mailed to Suzan Bryceland, 618 N. Yucca Butte Lane, Green Valley, AZ 85614, or left in a box provided at Suzan’s front door. The goal is to be able to fund a $2,500 scholarship through donations received by the end of January 2023.

TWOQC is a recognized 501(c)(3) organization. Gifts to the scholarship are tax deductible. Donors will receive documentation of their contributions.

The Kimberly Ann France Memorial Scholarship recipient will be announced in Spring 2023. The TWOQC Scholarship Committee awards scholarships to graduating senior girls and to women older than 21 who are returning to school and who need financial assistance to pay for tuition. Quail Creek residents are invited to attend the Scholarship Awards Program, scheduled for the evening of April 24, to meet and honor the recipients of the 2023 scholarships. Details will be in the What’s Happening closer to the date.