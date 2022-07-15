Join Us for a Benefit Concert August 15

Peggy McGee

Valley Assistance Services (VAS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency with a stated mission: “Combining social service and community health programs, Valley Assistance Services guides seniors, individuals, and families to live healthy, resilient, and vibrant lives while remaining safe and independent.” VAS serves a 2,700-square-mile service area from Sahuarita to Rio Rico.

VAS will be hosting a fundraising concert on Monday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. in the ballroom. The concert, Musical Stroll Down Memory Lane, will feature vocals by Tucson’s own Nick Gallardo, with keyboard accompaniment by Khris Dodge. Nick will sing tunes made famous by Ritchie Valens, Frankie Valli, Ricky Nelson, the Everly Brothers, and more. Tickets for the concert are $30 and may be purchased by cash or check (payable to Valley Assistance Services) at the following locations:

* VAS office: 3950 S. Camino del Heroe, in the Springs HOA

* Posada Java

* Nancy Pantz in Continental Shopping Center

* Trendz in Green Valley Village Shopping Center

* By contacting Quail Creek resident Peggy McGee at 520-207-6188 or [email protected]

Credit or debit cards will be accepted for ticket sales at the VAS office only.

Tickets, which are open-seating only, will also be sold in the clubhouse lobby from 6 to 7 p.m. on July 22 and Aug. 1. Tickets will not be available through Member Services.

The bar will open at 6 p.m. on the night of the concert. To further support its community health and social service programs, VAS will hold a silent auction and a 50/50 Raffle at the event, with winners being announced at the end of the concert.

Proceeds from this concert will benefit the following programs:

* Neighbors AIM: a memory loss and dementia program, including a Virtual Dementia Tour, that provides support to the caregivers, loved ones, family, and friends of people affected by dementia.

* RN Care Management and Advocacy: RNs and support staff provide in-home or telephonic visits to seniors and disabled people to offer ongoing advocacy and care management, linking them with services and resources to help them remain safe and independent in their homes, and facilitating coordination between them and their healthcare providers.

* Senior Transportation Program: Trained volunteers provide transportation for seniors to their medical appointments, the grocery store, and other essential activities, and run errands for homebound seniors.

* MAP-a-Plan/Workforce Training: a financial assistance program to assist clients in obtaining and retaining safe and adequate housing, provide assistance to keep utilities functioning, to ensure that household nutritional needs are met, and to help clients build their resumes, write cover letters, and become knowledgeable of other workforce skills to help them obtain gainful employment.

* Senior Socialization Programs: Volunteers provide telephonic and in-person visits to isolated seniors and5 also meet together in peer-support groups to decrease isolation and loneliness of at-risk seniors.

* Diaper and Household-Essentials Pantry: Household and hygiene items that are not covered by government benefit programs are provided to clients.

For a break from the heat during the Dog Days of August, please consider attending a Musical Stroll Down Memory Lane.