It’s De-Lightful, It’s De-Licious, It’s De-Lovely—QC Chorus Concert October 23

Cyndy Gierada

Oh, yes, the QC Mixed Chorus will do it all! Please join us on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. for a special concert. The chorus has perfected numbers by Cole Porter, Burt Bacharach, and the Four Lads. A special number, “Sing Gently,” composed by Eric Whitacre, was originally performed by 17,000 virtual vocalists during COVID. It’s a number to lift your heart and remind you how important it is to take care of each other.

And “As Time Goes By,” you’ll hear “Unforgettable” music and leave the show humming songs that you’ve loved for years! The chorus is having its third performance, and they just keep getting better and better—not to mention more enthusiastic.

Please watch What’s Happening for upcoming September ticket sale dates. Great entertainment for a mere $10 for reserved seating in the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom.