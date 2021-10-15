We need a little Christmas this year—that’s for sure! Liven up your holidays with Tucson’s favorite holiday tradition: In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular on Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom. Produced by Khris Dodge Entertainment, tickets are just $29. A cash bar will be open before showtime from 6 to 7 p.m. Showtime is 7 p.m.

The show features timeless treasures and new songs that’ll make your season merry and bright. Starring Katherine Byrnes (Carole King), Brian Levario (Cabaret, New York City), Chach Snook (Paul Simon), and Crystal Stark (Aretha).

Get into the spirit of the season with In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular. The evening is filled with singing, dancing, live music, and holiday magic as the show pays homage to the classic Andy Williams and Bing Crosby Christmas specials. In the Christmas Mood features timeless treasures such as “Sleigh Ride,” “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and many more.

Masks are recommended but not required in the Madera Clubhouse or in any Quail Creek POA Facilities.

To view a snippet of what you can expect at the show, go to https://youtu.be/bjxAzYYX2mM.

Watch the What’s Happening for ticket sales information. Tickets will be sold online and at Member Services, 520-393-5822. All sales are final (no refunds/no exchanges).