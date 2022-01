Andrea Folts found one of the 24 hidden elves during the hunt for Quentin, Quimby, Quincy, and their Quail Q-ousins. Kalli the cat’s owner, Eileen Dittl, found one, too! The elves were hidden throughout the Quail common areas during the week of Dec. 7 to 14 and returned to Member Services for a $20 gift card. Watch for the elves to return next December for more hide-and-seek mischief.