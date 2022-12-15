Green Valley’s Got Talent Featured Artist

Samantha Beemer, who stole the show last November, will be the Featured Artist at Green Valley’s Got Talent on Monday, Dec. 12 at CPAC Auditorium. The show begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at GVGTalent.org; $15 reserved seating.

Samantha hails from Tubac, Ariz., and is beginning her career in Theater Arts and Musical Theater. In addition to being part of our Showcase (last November 2021) Samantha has also appeared as Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls, Arts Express Theater; Medium Alison in Fun Home, SAPAC; SpongeBob Square Pants in SpongeBob the Musical, Pima CC; Margo Crawford in Bright Star, Arts Express Theater; and Kate McGowan in Titanic the Musical, Arts Express Theater. Samantha is also featured in the production of It’s a Wonderful Life: a Live Radio Play as Mary/Sally with Saguaro City Music Theater playing Dec. 9 through 24, 2022. Tickets are available Saguarocity.org/tickets.

Samantha is currently studying with Kaitlin Bertenshaw at the Inner Voice Studio. She was discovered by artistic director Larry Worster at the studio of Elizabeth Wells of Amado, Ariz. She has performed locally at Shepherd of the Valley UCC and Wisdoms Dos in Tubac.

There will be pre-show music Dec. 12 starting at 2:30 p.m. by the amazing Trio Los Waldos. Show up early. They are a great time happening.

We are also showcasing the songwriting duo Windfall and new to Green Valley saxophonist Zac Johnson.

There will be a special presentation that honors our founding Artistic Director Larry Worster, who will retire at the end of December, and introduces our new Co-Artistic Directors Regina Ford and John O’Loughlin.