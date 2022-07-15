Green Valley Ladies Interclub Team Competition Played at Quail Creek

Janet Johnson

Each year, eight qualifying lady golfers with a handicap of 36 or less, from five courses, 40 total players, get to play golf at various courses throughout Green Valley. Desert Hills Golf Club, San Ignacio Golf Club, Canoa Ranch, Torres Blancas, and Quail Creek are the participating clubs. The competition format is stroke play with Stableford scoring. On June 2, this event was hosted at Quail Creek. Marie Cook and Linda Ulery (Quail Creek captains) took great care of all the ladies throughout the day, with much help from Josh Wilks, Harvey Trott, and some of our awesome rangers passing out waters, directing traffic, and just sharing assistance with a smile, which was greatly appreciated. This is always a fun event where ladies look forward to meeting and getting to know golfers from other clubs. Many thanks to all those who made this team event a success!