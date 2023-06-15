General Manager’s Report: Recreation Activities!

Summer vacations have finally started! If your vacation includes a trip to the mountains in northern Arizona, you will experience beautiful scenery, an array of local festivals—not to mention cooler temperatures. Summer is the perfect time of year for weekend getaways close to home. I recently came across an informative website that offers travel ideas, activity suggestions, and trip planning. It can be found at www.recreation.gov. This is a partnership of 12 federal agencies, including the Forest Service, National Park Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, and the National Archives. The website offers advance reservations at 2,500 federal areas for more than 60,000 facilities and activities.

Whether you are in Arizona or back home for the summer, this website’s interactive maps and searchable database make it easy to discover parks, forests, lakes, museums, and other recreation opportunities close to home. The website also features volunteer opportunities, contests, and lotteries for special events such as the White House Easter Egg Roll and the National Christmas Tree Lighting.

Get inspired to get outdoors and explore your local attractions. From day hikes to camping, historical exhibits to fishing, www.recreation.gov has lots of ideas for sparking your spirit of adventure.

Have a fun and safe summer!