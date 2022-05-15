General Manager’s Report

Participating Is Defined as the Action of Taking Part in Something

Melani Caron

Residents are encouraged to attend and observe the open board of directors meetings. At the end of each board meeting, homeowners are welcomed to participate in an “open forum.”

Here are a few tips:

1. Put your request in writing—this isn’t mandatory, but it helps you and the board. Some questions may require a little research by the manager ahead of time.

2. Call ahead—by calling ahead, it lets the board know you wish to address them at the upcoming meeting. This also allows us to call you in the event the meeting is canceled for any reason.

3. Plan your remarks to last no longer than two to three minutes. Board members enjoy visiting with residents; however, the two- to three-minute limit ensures all business can be conducted.

4. Response—Board members don’t act independently. Some matters can be answered immediately, while others require more discussion and oftentimes a vote at the next board meeting. If you have a specific question, please reach out to the individual department manager or send me an email at [email protected] I’m happy to help.

The next board meeting will be held on May 16 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held in the clubhouse ballroom. I hope to see you there.