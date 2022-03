Ten wayward St. Paddy’s Day leprechauns will need your help on March 17! They need to be returned home, through the Irish clover field, to the clubhouse Member Services desk. Upon return, you can collect a “Pot of Gold” ($20 Grill gift card)! These little tricksters will be hiding throughout the common areas of Quail Creek waiting to be found. Grab your sheleighly and your lucky four-leaf clover and find yourself a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day. Only one Lucky Leprechaun per household, please.