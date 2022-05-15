Employee’s of the Year

Hello Residents of Quail Creek,

Back in July 2019, we implemented a staff recognition program to acknowledge those who have gone above and beyond. Each quarter there are two employees chosen by management: one from front of the house and one from back of the house staff member. At the end of the year, every employee of the quarter has the chance to be named Employee of the Year. At this time, we announce the 2021 Front of House and Back of House Employees of the Year. Drumroll, please…

2021 Employee of the Year—Back of House

Cristobal Cervantes, Lead Cook

“Cris is very hardworking, responsible, helpful, and dedicated. He is a culinarian and always looks for new ideas and techniques. He has great ideas for specials and learns new skills very quickly. He is extremely hardworking, and I believe oftentimes goes unnoticed because of his quiet demeanor. He is humble and definitely deserves to be recognized for his efforts.”

2021 Employee of the Year—Front of House

Travis Shannon, Lead Server

“Travis started out as a busser, then moved to a server position, then to a lead server who sometimes supervises the restaurant. Travis cares about the guest and staff experience and makes it a point to greet everyone and is open to learning new duties. He has been a part of the training for our new staff members.”