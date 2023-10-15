Desert Trekkers Welcome the Fall Season

The 2023 fall hiking season is underway. Discover the unique ecology of the Sky Islands, hike among towering saguaros, and explore the many varied trails of biodiverse Madera Canyon. Whether you are new to Desert Trekkers or you are getting reacquainted with old friends, join us to discover the many wonders of Southern Arizona. See what Roberta Scott says about the Desert Trekkers: “I began my hikes with the Desert Trekkers in the Fall/Winter of 2021. I wanted so much to hike, and I was taught “never hike alone.” My adventures with Trekkers have exposed me to so many places in Arizona, many of which I would have never known. The beauty, the challenges, the laughs, and all of the adventures are my best memories of Arizona, and more to come! My new Trekker friends are just wonderful!”

We offer regularly scheduled hikes of varying difficulty from October through April. Hike days are Fridays. Meet times are seasonal. The October start time is 7:30 a.m. We warm up the fall season with moderate hikes. Our signature fall hike will be a Mount Lemmon Fall Foliage hike on Oct. 27. Our opening season hike will be on Oct. 13. This past season, Trekkers explored the exceptional and varied trails in Madera Canyon, Tucson Mountain Park, Saguaro National Park, Picacho Peak State Park, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, as well as many other biodiverse areas. Occasionally, Trekkers organize overnight trips. In the past, we have visited and hiked in the Chiricahua National Monument, Sedona, Prescott, the White Mountains northeast of Phoenix, and wildlife refuges.

Between the hike schedule and the hike post (on GroupWorks), you will find a wealth of information, including drive distance, hike distance, elevation gain, and degree of difficulty established by the hike leader, as well as details about the terrain, sun exposure, and other specifics to help you prepare for each hike. Desert Trekkers is a casual, no-fee, show-and-go group with all volunteer hike leaders. All hikes are posted on GroupWorks/Desert Trekkers. If you are new to Desert Trekkers and would like to be added to our group, email Vickie Honchen at [email protected]. You will receive hike posts, photos, and comments about the hikes. If you would like more information about the organization, contact Dan Patterson at [email protected]. Happy Trails!