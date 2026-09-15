Democratic Club of Quail Creek Holds Town Hall with JoAnna Mendoza

Alphie Smith

The Ocotillo and Mesquite Rooms at the Kino Center were filled with expectant voters on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 3 p.m. to meet JoAnna Mendoza. She is the Democratic candidate running for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District.

The DCQC Town Hall format was facilitated by George McGaughey from the Green Valley Democrats. Questions were asked and without hesitation Mendoza provided answers. As a retired U.S. Marine and having served in the military for 20 years, Mendoza is a proven leader.

Born and raised in Pinal County to a family of farm workers, Mendoza experienced rural poverty, but also the power of community. She believes in service and will work to give working families, rural Arizonans, and veterans a voice.

She answered many questions without any hesitation. She is a woman of action, accountability, and is committed to practical solutions. She will listen and work in Congress for all southern Arizonans.

Mendoza expressed the need for stability, to build trust, and to be strategic in steps taken. Attendees expressed their enthusiasm for her candidacy and left the Town Hall with hope for the future of democracy. Mendoza will not shy away from a debate with the Republican candidate for CD-6 on Sept. 10.

A “Meet and Greet Fundraiser” was held in a private home before the DCQC meeting. It was limited to 50 attendees. JoAnna Mendoza will be on the ballot in the general election on Nov 3, as the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona’s CD-6.

The Women In Blue held their luncheon on Aug. 27 at Hana Tokyo Restaurant in the Spectrum Mall.

Upcoming DCQC Events:

Saturday, Sept. 19, 3 p.m., Kino Center: TBD.

Thursday, Sept. 24, 11:30 a.m.: Women In Blue Luncheon; guest Jordan-Isaiah Toyos, Southern Arizona Director for Senator Ruben Gallego.

Sunday, Sept. 27, 2 to 5 p.m., Quail Creek Madera Clubhouse Ballroom: “Count Down to Victory” Candidates Forum—Meet your Democratic candidates for local, state, and federal offices.

Saturday, Oct. 17, 3 p.m., Kino Center: League of Women Voters presents “What’s on Your Ballot?”

For more information: infodcqc@gmail.com.