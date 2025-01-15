DCQC Update

Recipients of the Janet T. Connell Memorial Award: Arlynne Ostlund and Nancy Neely Jean Fedigan, founder of Sister José Women’s Center

Lois Connell

Women In Blue Luncheon

The Democratic Club of Quail Creek hosted the Women In Blue luncheon on Dec. 5 at the home of Ruth Maki. More than 50 women from Quail Creek and the Greater Green Valley area participated. The Democratic Club of Quail Creek (DCQC) supported the Sahuarita Food Bank by using the catering service they now offer. For more information about the food bank, go to sahuaritafoodbank.org.

A highlight of the luncheon was the first presentation of the Janet T. Connell Memorial Award. The award recognizes two women who have reflected dedicated support of democracy and democratic ideals throughout the year. The recipients for 2024 are Nancy Neely of Quail Creek and Arlynne Ostlund of Green Valley. Each recipient designated a $50 contribution to a cause of their choice. Ms. Neely’s contribution will go to cancer research in honor of Janet T. Connell. Ms. Ostlund’s contribution will go to Paws Patrol in Green Valley, an animal rescue organization.

Sister José Women’s Center

Our guest speaker was Jean Fedigan, founder of Sister José Women’s Center in Tucson. Ms. Fedigan founded the Center based on the teachings of her friend Sister José Hobday, a Franciscan nun who dedicated her life to helping the poor. The Center is focused on providing a safe haven for women experiencing homelessness. Ms. Fedigan gave a moving and detailed presentation on the causes of homelessness and the challenges in addressing those causes. Items needed by the Center were donated by the participants.

More information and opportunities to support the Center can be found on their website at SisterJose.org.

Holiday Gathering

Our holiday get-together was held on Dec. 13 at the Madera clubhouse. More than 50 members participated in our end-of-the-year program. The focus of the gathering was social—a chance to meet in a casual setting. Home-baked goods donated by members were offered for sale.

Stay in touch with the Democratic Club of Quail Creek by going to our website at dcqc.page.