Christmas Parade

The weather was perfect for all the good little boys and girls of Quail Creek to show off their sparkly sleighs at the annual Holiday Parade led by the Green Valley Fire Department, along with Santa and Mrs. Claus! The carts, cars, and bikes were decorated with much care, along with brilliant lights, tons of tinsel, towering trees, the Grinch and two darling Whoville girls, flying reindeer, giant blow-up Christmas characters, and so much more! It was a record-breaking night of participants and parade route crowds—Christmas magic for all!