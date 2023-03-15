CHHQC’s Spring Preparations for Baby Shower

Connie Vaughan

Caring Hearts & Hands of Quail Creek (CHHQC) is an organization dedicated to assisting and helping military families, Youth On Their Own (YOTO), and LAPAN Sunshine Foundation (for disadvantaged school-age children). Our members’ gratification comes from knowing we contribute to and nurture children’s futures.

Once again, CHHQC is starting preparations for its 162nd Wing Air National Guard Baby Shower, which is held on Armed Forces Day, May 20. Again, we are expecting 30 newborns. These well-deserving military families are selected by the 162nd Wing based on their financial need. Quail Creek has been holding these showers over the past 11 years, and our residents enjoy contributing to the success of these baby showers.

Work for each shower starts in the fall prior to the May shower. Our members are busy sewing baby items, such as diaper bags, wash cloths, towels, bibs, and other miscellaneous items. The Quail Creek Quilt Covey also gets involved with making baby quilts and receiving blankets. CHHQC, through its fundraising efforts, then purchases strollers and baby accessories, such as diaper pails, newborn baby bathtubs, toys, and grooming products, and more. The ladies also inventory their stash of new baby clothes and gently used clothes donated by the White Elephant.

And here is where we need Quail Creek residents’ help. We are low on new baby clothes. After doing our inventory, we need sleepers, onesies, and outfits for boys, girls, or neutral in sizes 3 months to 12 months. CHHQC is reaching out to QC residents to buy new baby clothes at one of your favorite stores or online. Store suggestions include Walmart, TJ Maxx, Target, and JC Penney. If shopping is not your thing, you can provide a monetary donation of cash or check (checks must be addressed to Kathi Krieg, and on the reference line write “Military Baby Shower”), and CHHQC members will be your personal shoppers.

New baby clothes and donations will be collected starting in March through April 30. Drop-off sites will be at the following two addresses, and both will have marked bins on their front porches: 2680 N. Sawyer Road or 531 N. Keys Road, Quail Creek.

Caring Hearts & Hands want to thank all the residents in advance for their support.