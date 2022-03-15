Chef Cabrera Nominated and Inducted into the American Academy of Chefs

We would like to take a moment to acknowledge Chef Adolfo “Aris” Cabrera for being nominated and inducted into the American Academy of Chefs. This is a prestigious honor society of the American Culinary Federation (ACF). He will be the first Robson Communities chef to receive this recognition. In addition, there are very few chefs who are inducted into this organization throughout the country. His formal induction into the academy will be during the ACF National Convention and Show in Las Vegas, Nev., on July 26, 2022.

Please join us in congratulating Chef!