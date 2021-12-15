Car Show Thank You

The Quail Creek Halloween Car Show benefiting the Sahuarita Food Bank wishes to send a sincere thank you to all QC residents who helped make the show a fantastic success, as we assisted in meeting the needs of our community.

1,279 pounds of food was collected.

$2,712.21 in cash and checks was received.

Carlos Velles from the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center expressed that, “The pounds and cash donations were the highest collected as of that date in the fall. It was very impressive! Also, the variety of food donated was excellent, with only one can that was expired. That was truly wonderful. Thank you for this wonderful opportunity. Hopefully, we can attend another one of your events in the future!”

April 3, 2022, is the next Quail Creek Car Show and will benefit Valley Assistance Services.