Steve Harris, President of Harris Bail Bonds, presented Bill Lundin a $500 check for his hole-in-one during Duffer’s completion on Sept. 15. Bill’s playing partners, Mike Sable, Dan Salazar and Bob Petross, watched Bill hit a 9-iron and saw his ball disappear over a ridge in the green. When they walked up to the green, Bill said, “Where’s my ball?” Dan walks over to the hole and exclaims, “Found it!” Congratulations Bill! Also, a big thank you to our 2026 Hole-in-One sponsor, Harris Bail Bonds. This is the third payout this year!