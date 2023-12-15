Are There Any Democrats in Quail Creek? Yes, There Are!

There are many clubs that you can join in Quail Creek. Most center around some sort of recreation like golf, billiards, card playing, or pickleball. A few focus on interests like gardening or genealogy. And there are just a few that bring like-minded people together to discuss issues that affect us all.

The Democratic Club of Quail Creek (DCQC) is one club that focuses on issues and values that affect our lives and the lives of our neighbors. DCQC has a strong following, with 173 dues-paying members who share the perspective that equal opportunity for all Americans regardless of sex, age, race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, or gender identity is important in a democracy. DCQC also supports the idea of a mixed economy, service to others, international peace, and environmental stewardship.

Many members uphold those values by participating in the quarterly highway clean-up, which the club sponsors, along Continental Road as you turn left out of Quail Creek. Supporting local charities is important to our members, as well. At a recent meeting, DCQC President John Murphy presented a check for $200 to Carlos Valles, executive director of the Sahuarita Food Bank, and his associate Sofia Castro, the food bank’s program manager.

At that same meeting, Mike Meyers and Mark Zimmerman of Concerned Citizens of Sahuarita updated DCQC members and guests on the current status of the proposed asphalt plant, fulfilling member interest in environmental issues.

During election season, DCQC distributes information about candidates for local, state, and national offices, along with information on how and where to vote. There are members who have available petitions for ballot initiatives. The club sells campaign yard signs to those who want to display them. Club members have set up tables at local high schools and the Madera Clubhouse to register people to vote.

There are many exciting programs planned for 2024. On Jan. 20 the club will host Betsy Boggia with Voter Choice AZ who will talk about rank choice voting, how it works, and why it could help bridge the political divide.

These are just some of the many things that the Democratic Club of Quail Creek offers to our community and members of DCQC. But it’s not all about serious issues. There’s fun and fellowship, too! The club is hosting a Holiday Social at the clubhouse, open to members only, to help celebrate this special time of year!

So, if you share some of these values and would like to meet others who do, please come to one of our monthly meetings and become a member. Dues are only $15 annually. If you are already a member, consider getting involved in the highway clean-up, helping plan programs, or taking on some other role. You’ll meet new friends, have fun, and become better informed. Membership information is available at the Madera Clubhouse or by contacting Carol Smith at [email protected] or 415-602-2622.